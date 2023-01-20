MBBS student was killed the night she went missing, accused disposed body in sea: Cops

The Mumbai Police investigating the case of missing MBBS student Sadichcha Sane on Thursday invoked murder charge against arrested accused Mittu Singh after he told them that he disposed the body “around 100-150 m in the sea off the Bandra Bandstand” the night Sane went missing.

While Sane went missing from Bandra Bandstand on November 29, 2021, Singh was arrested by the Crime Branch last Friday. This is the first time the police officially said that Sane is no more. The police will take assistance from Navy divers to look for the body on Friday at three spots they have identified based on the description given by Singh.

“During Singh’s interrogation, it came to light that Sane was no more. After Sane was killed, Singh swam with her body for 100-150 m, using an inflatable jacket, before disposing the body. The motive and how she was murdered are still vague,” the officer added.

The police said that while initially, Singh was booked for kidnapping, now he has also been booked under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.

A senior officer said it would be challenging to get evidence now given it has been more than 13 months since the incident.

The police said they have recovered the T-shirt Singh was wearing on the night of the incident from his house and sent it to the forensic science laboratory to check for Sane’s DNA traces.

The police have learnt that a few months ago, Singh, who runs a Chinese food stall on Bandra Bandstand, had spoken to Sane for a few minutes one day. “He asks tourists at Bandstand to eat at his stall. He had spoken to Sane for a minute or two, however, they did not exchange phone numbers or communicate since then,” a source said.

The source added that on November 29, 2021, the day Sane went missing from Bandstand, Singh waved out to her a couple of times.

A day after Singh’s arrest, the Crime Branch had arrested Abdul Jabbar Ansari, who the police suspect assisted Singh in the crime.