MBBS student murder: Bloodstains found on tube used to dispose body, say cops

IN WHAT could be a major breakthrough for the Mumbai Police investigating the murder of MBBS student Sadichcha Sane (22), the investigators have found dried splotches of blood on the floating tube recovered during panchnama from the residence of Mittu Singh, the prime accused in the case.

Singh, as per police, had allegedly used this tube to take Sane’s body further into the sea where he disposed it after her death on the night she went missing on November 29, 2021.

The police will now be collecting samples from Sane’s family to compare it with the samples that have been recovered from the tube. If there is a match, it would act as strong evidence against Singh who is currently lodged at the Arthur Road prison. Apart from Singh, the police also arrested one Abdul Ansari on January 15.

Sources said that during the probe the version of events that came forth was that Sane died allegedly during a tussle between her and Singh in which she fell on the rocks at Bandra Bandstand. She allegedly fought with Singh after she didn’t approve of his behaviour.

Sources said that after her head hit the rocks, she started bleeding from her head. Singh then rushed to get the floating tube and using that and a life jacket he allegedly took Sane’s body deep into the sea. He then fled from the spot and took the tube along with him.

“After we found details about what transpired that night, we searched his house again and found the tube. Following due panchnama procedure, we seized the tube and clothes worn by Singh that night,” the source said.

The source added, “On checking closely, we found some bloodstains on the tube which could belong to Sane. However, once the blood sample is matched with samples from her family, there will be clarity.” The police is likely to send both the samples for testing next week.

In the absence Sane’s body being found, blood samples matching will be a major boost for the police that made the first arrests in the case nearly 13 months after Sane went missing.

Last year, the police had questioned Singh and also asked him to undergo lie detector test; however nothing was found. Eventually he was arrested last month.

Sane had on November 29, 2021 boarded a train at 9.58 am at Virar station and got off at Andheri as she was to appear for the prelims in JJ Hospital at 2 pm. However, she boarded another train and alighted at Bandra from where she took an auto to Bandstand.

As per police she was at Bandra the entire day and CCTV cameras captured her standing opposite Taj Lands End on Bandstand.