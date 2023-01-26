MBBS student muder: 2 accused sent to judicial custody

The two accused arrested by the Mumbai Police in the MBBS student Sadichcha Sane murder case were sent to judicial custody by a magistrate court on Wednesday.

Police have moved an application seeking forensic tests be conducted on Mittu Singh, who is believed to have murdered Sane and dumped her body in the sea.

An officer said that the police are looking for the best forensic institutes across the country, including the CBI forensic laboratory to conduct the tests.

“The success or failure of the test depends to a large extent on the doctors overseeing the process and the kind of questions that are formulated to ask the accused during the test. Hence we want to try it again,” he said.

In the lie detector test done last year, it did not indicate any link between Singh and Sane’s disappearance. Meanwhile, Police continue to search for her body in sea off Bandra bandstand.