MBBS student death: Main accused refuses to undergo lie detector test

Mittu Singh, the lifeguard arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch earlier this month for allegedly murdering MBBS student Sadichcha Sane in November 2021, has refused to undergo a second lie detector test. He had undergone a lie detector test in 2021, when he was a suspect in the case but was let off due to lack of evidence. As per law, the police require the consent of the person concerned to make him undergo a lie detector test.

While Singh had undergone the lie detector test at Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory, the Crime Branch was planning to make him undergo the test again at another laboratory or even one affiliated to the CBI. “However, now that he has refused to give his consent, the option is no longer available,” a senior officer said.

While the lie detector test in 2021 had not shown that Singh had any link to Sane’s disappearance, the police said they were of the view that the success of the test depended on the kind of questions asked and the skill with which the test was conducted and hence, they wanted Singh to undergo another test. Singh and his accomplice Abdul Ansari, also arrested for Sane’s murder, are currently lodged at Arthur Road jail.

Currently, divers from a marine company and private divers are searching for Sane’s remains in the Arabian Sea off Bandra Bandstand, where Singh is alleged to have disposed the body on November 29, 2021, the day the MBBS student went missing.

While for over a year, the police were probing a case of kidnapping, after Singh and Ansari’s arrest, the Crime Branch also booked them for murder, claiming that the accused had confessed to have murdered Sane and disposed her body in the sea. Sane’s family, however, is not convinced and is seeking evidence from the police of her death.