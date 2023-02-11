MBBS student death: Blood samples of Sane’s parents taken, to undergo DNA test

The Mumbai Police on Thursday collected the blood samples of the parents of Sadichcha Sane, the MBBS student who was allegedly murdered in November 2021. The samples will be matched with the DNA extracted from the float tube in which the police suspect Sane’s body was disposed after she was murdered at Bandra Bandstand.

An officer said that while initially, Sane’s parents were not keen on giving blood samples, they were convinced by the police and doctors. The police explained to them that the only way to independently confirm that Sane was murdered by lifeguard Mittu Singh, who has been arrested, was through the DNA test.

“The parents agreed and gave their blood samples on Thursday. The samples have been sent to the Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory that has already extracted DNA samples from the float,” the officer said. If the samples match, it could be strong evidence against Singh, who would have to explain what Sane’s blood was doing on his float. With the police yet to find Sane’s body, this could be crucial evidence.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch had arrested Singh on January 13 based on circumstantial evidence. His alleged accomplice was arrested a day later. The police have said that Sane died after Singh got into a scuffle with her late night on the Bandra Bandstand. She fell on the rocks and died due to injuries sustained on the head.

According to the police, Singh had taken Sane’s body into the sea using the tube ring and life jacket and disposed it mid-sea.