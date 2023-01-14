Year after MBBS student goes missing from Bandra, lifeguard held

Over a year after 22-year-old Sadichcha Sane, a third-year student MBBS student, went missing from Bandra Bandstand, the Mumbai Police on Friday arrested the lifeguard with whom she was last spotted on the night of November 29, 2021.

The lifeguard, Mittu Singh, was produced before the court, which remanded him to police custody till January 21. This is the first arrest in the case.

A senior officer said, “Based on circumstantial evidence, including the statement of eye witnesses, we felt that his custodial interrogation was necessary.”

Incidentally, the police had conducted a lie detector test on Singh in connection with the case last year.

On November 29, 2021, Sane had boarded a train at 9.58 am from Virar station and got off at Andheri, as she was to appear for the prelims in JJ hospital at 2 pm. She boarded another train and alighted at Bandra from where she took an auto to Bandstand.

As per police, she was at Bandra the entire day and CCTV cameras captured her standing opposite Taj Lands End on Bandstand. Singh was the lifeguard on duty there. He told the police that since Sane was going towards the sea, he suspected she was going to attempt suicide and thus, followed her.

He further alleged that Sane had told him that she was not going to die by suicide and the two got talking. According to his statement to the police, they sat on a rock till 3.30 am, following which, they took a few selfies on his phone and Singh left. Sane then went missing.

Advertisement

“Inspite of having cellphone numbers of policemen on his phone, Singh did not bother to inform the police that he has seen the woman on the night she went missing after it was reported in the news,” said an officer. The missing persons complaint was later transferred to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, which recorded statements of all her family members, her boyfriend and Singh. The case, however, remained unsolved.