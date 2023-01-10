scorecardresearch
MBBS internship still not complete, several aspirants in state ineligible

Several students and parents have written to the Centre, highlighting the issue and requesting extension in the cut-off date for internship, so that they are able to apply and appear for NEET-PG.

Central MARD president Dr Avinash Dahiphale also voiced his concern over it. (Representational/File)
There is panic among scores of MBBS students in Maharashtra, who are not sure if they would be able to appear for the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (Postgraduate) (NEET-PG) this year. According to the information brochure for NEET-PG, the cut-off date for aspirants to complete their mandatory one-year internship is March 31, 2023. The exam will be held in March this year. But most candidates in Maharashtra will complete their internships only in May, which makes them ineligible to appear for NEET-PG.

Several students and parents have written to the Centre, highlighting the issue and requesting extension in the cut-off date for internship, so that they are able to apply and appear for NEET-PG. A student, interning at the civic-run Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, told The Indian Express that before Covid-19, the internship of MBBS students used to get over by January after which they would appear for NEET-PG in March.

“Due to Covid, our third year of MBBS was extended to one and a half years. Then in the fourth year, the college reduced it to eight months. But still we were two months behind the date. Our internship started in May 2022, which will be completed in May 2023. This makes us ineligible for NEET-PG, which is scheduled in March, as we won’t have our internship certificate,” the student said.

Another student highlighted the delay in allotment of seats for internship. “Our fourth year exams got over in March 2022 but we were allotted internship only in last May. This further delayed the process. Unlike earlier, when MBBS doctors used to get time in February for preparations, we don’t even have that time,” the student, who is interning at KEM hospital, said.

“Even as the application process has started, students are not able to apply as without a valid internship completion date they cannot proceed. Internship completion dates are going to be beyond March 2023 in a total of 11 states, thanks to delay in the previous academic year. Last year too there was a similar issue,” said Sudha Shenoy, a parent representative.

Brijesh Sutaria, another parent, said, “There seems to have been some confusion in communication from states to the Centre. It has been brought to the notice of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and required changes are expected soon.”

Central MARD president Dr Avinash Dahiphale also voiced his concern over it.

“Doctors have worked tirelessly to treat patients with Covid-19. For this, their education was compromised. Now, they shouldn’t pay the price for their work. The Centre should consider extending the time for NEET-PG,” he said. MARD is also in the process to submit a letter to the state government in this regard. FORDA, the central body for medical students, has already written to the Centre on the issue.

