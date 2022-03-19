MBBS admission: 100 seats approved in new Pune college; aspirants apprehensive

AMID THE ongoing MBBS admission process in the state, 100 new seats have been approved in a Pune college. While these additional seats are considered as a major relief, aspirants are wondering about its viability as the college is relatively new.

A Government Resolution (GR) was issued in this regard by the Medical Education Department of Maharashtra. The March 16 GR states that Pune Municipal Corporation – Medical Education Trust-run Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Teaching Hospital in Pune is allowed 100 seats for first-year MBBS admission. This will take the total MBBS seat count in Maharashtra to 9,000.

Soon after, the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell issued a circular that a chance will be given to students to add this college to their preference list. Moreover, students who have already secured admissions in the first two rounds of allotments will have a chance to undo their seat retention if they are hopeful of securing admission to this college.

However, this has elicited mixed responses from the aspirants. “This college will have an institutional quota, as opposed to other government colleges where the fees will be higher. But for regular seats under the open category, the fee of Rs 7 lakh is definitely better when compared to other private or deemed university medical colleges,” said Brijesh Sutaria, one of the parents.

Another parent activist, Sudha Shenoy, said, “It’s a welcome addition to bring the cutoff lower. But it’s a new college with classrooms not developed yet and will be operational initially from a temporary place.”