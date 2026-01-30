Mayoral polls begin across Maharashtra: Shinde Sena secures top posts in MMR; BJP installs first mayor in Akola

Maharashtra Deputy CM and Shiva Sena chief Eknath Shinde in Thane with Sharmila Pimpalolkar-Gaikwad who is the party’s candidate for the mayor’s post. (Express Photo)

The process of filing nominations and electing mayors and deputy mayors began across all 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra Friday. While the exercise is underway statewide, early developments in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Vidarbha indicate how the ruling alliance is distributing civic power and signal the likely contours of negotiations for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

In the MMR, the Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has moved early to claim the mayor’s post in three major civic bodies – Thane, Ulhasnagar and Kalyan-Dombivli – while agreeing to share the deputy mayor’s position with alliance partner BJP.

In Thane: 4 mayors in 5 years

In Thane, the Sena has announced Sharmila Pimpalolkar-Gaikwad as its candidate for the mayor’s post, while the deputy mayor’s post will go to the BJP. Along with the power-sharing arrangement, the Thane Municipal Corporation has adopted a rotational formula for the two top civic posts. Under this, the mayor and deputy mayor will serve tenures of around 15 months each. As a result, Thane will have four mayors and four deputy mayors over its five-year term.