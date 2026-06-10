Mumbai Mayor seeks SOP from Maharashtra government to tackle fake birth certificates

The mayor has also demanded an action taken report from the Mumbai Police within 48-hours with regards to the accused against whom FIRs were lodged for issuing fake birth certificates.

Written by: Pratip Acharya
3 min readMumbaiJun 10, 2026 10:33 PM IST
ritu tawde, mumbai, birth certificates,Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde said that the birth certificates where amendments were carried out without documentation now stand at 40,000 in total. (Express file photo)
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A day after the state government asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to cancel the amendments made in the 19,734 birth certificates that are currently being investigated for being issued wrongfully to foreign nationals, Mayor Ritu Tawde on Wednesday sought the state government to issue an SOP about how to tackle the major amendments that have been found in the birth certificates that are currently under scanner.

The mayor has also demanded an action taken report from the Mumbai Police within 48-hours with regards to the accused against whom FIRs were lodged for issuing fake birth certificates.

An internal probe within the BMC revealed that as many as 87,347 birth certificates were issued to various foreign nationals between 2024 and 2026, in an illegal manner.

The probe showed that out of these 87,000 certificates, there were 19,000 such certificates where several amendments were carried out without any supporting documents.

These amendments include changes of names, changing the names of the parents, addresses and other details.

On Wednesday, speaking with the mediapersons, Tawde said that the birth certificates where amendments were carried out without documentation now stand at 40,000 in total.

“The number of certificates where amendments were carried out is huge in number and there are both major and minor amendments that were carried out, therefore we have asked the state government to give us an SOP on how we should tackle this issue going forward,” Tawde said.

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Civic sources said that the amendments that were made to the certificates have been classified into two manners – major and minor.

Some of the major changes include changing of the address, full name, original date of birth and parent’s name, while some of the minor changes include changing of the spellings in their names.

On February 13, after swearing-in as Mumbai Mayor, Ritu Tawde had announced action against illegal infiltrators in Mumbai.

She also launched a probe into the case of issuance of fake birth certificates following former BJP MP, Kirit Somaiya’s complaints.

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Officials said the bulk of the certificates were issued by the two officers against whom police complaints have now been registered. The accused are former Medical Officers of Health in the M East ward, which covers Govandi and Deonar.

As on Wednesday, FIRs were lodged against five persons.

“We have written to the police department and have told them to submit an action taken report to us about the five FIRs that were lodged against the accused,” the Mayor said.

At present, the government mandates usage of the Citizens Registrar System (CRS) for registering birth and death certificates, instead of the SAP system.

However, the BMC data show that between 2024 and 2026 as many as 87,347 allegedly forged certificates issued through the SAP system, 30,507 were generated in 2024, 49,705 in 2025 and 7,135 in 2026.

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In contrast, only 33,700 certificates were issued through the officially approved CRS system during the same period.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Pratip Acharya
Pratip Acharya

Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai. Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in: Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting. City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region. Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis: National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019. State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019. Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis. Experience Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies: Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014). Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express. Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More

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