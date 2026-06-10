Mumbai Mayor seeks SOP from Maharashtra government to tackle fake birth certificates

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde said that the birth certificates where amendments were carried out without documentation now stand at 40,000 in total. (Express file photo)

A day after the state government asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to cancel the amendments made in the 19,734 birth certificates that are currently being investigated for being issued wrongfully to foreign nationals, Mayor Ritu Tawde on Wednesday sought the state government to issue an SOP about how to tackle the major amendments that have been found in the birth certificates that are currently under scanner.

The mayor has also demanded an action taken report from the Mumbai Police within 48-hours with regards to the accused against whom FIRs were lodged for issuing fake birth certificates.

An internal probe within the BMC revealed that as many as 87,347 birth certificates were issued to various foreign nationals between 2024 and 2026, in an illegal manner.