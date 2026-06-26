Mayor issues QR-coded IDs to 100 hawkers; 99,000 more to follow

As part of efforts to tackle the hawker issue in Mumbai, the civic administration has proposed implementing a hawkers’ policy aimed at legalising vendors and making it easier to identify and act against illegal hawkers.

Mayor Ritu Tawde on Thursday issued identity cards enabled with Quick Response (QR) codes to 100 registered vendors in Mumbai. The move comes nearly three weeks after the civic administration announced that QR codes would be issued to vendors to verify the legality of their businesses.

Speaking at the event, Tawde said, “The issuance of QR codes to hawkers is a stepping stone towards resolving Mumbai’s long-pending encroachment and illegal hawker problem. This issue has remained unresolved for more than a decade, and I am happy that it is finally being addressed under the Mahayuti regime.”

To distinguish authorised vendors from illegal ones, the BMC has started issuing QR code-equipped identity cards to hawkers. In all, 99,345 hawkers will receive these cards. Many of them had registered during a BMC survey conducted in 2014 as part of the process to constitute the Town Vending Committee (TVC).