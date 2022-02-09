Mayor hints at more relaxations in Covid curbs: ‘Plan to unlock Mumbai further’

MAYOR KISHORI Pednekar has hinted at further relaxations in the existing Covid curbs in Mumbai by the month end. Pednekar said that the city was very close to 100% vaccination with both doses among those above 18 years of age, and considering a dip in Covid-19 cases, restrictions in Mumbai can be lifted completely.

“We are planning to unlock Mumbai further. In the next one week, Mumbai is likely to achieve 100% vaccination with both doses. But even after unlocking, people need to be careful and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour like use of face masks and hand sanitizers, and social distancing. It will help in preventing further spread of the virus,” said Pednekar on Tuesday while speaking to TV channels. She said the Brihanmu-mbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration was reviewing the situation and complete relaxation could be granted by end of February. Pednekar said the number of sealed buildings in the city has gone down to one so this also indicates that the situation has improved.

“Unlocking is needed now. The only thing is people should take all precautions,” said the Mayor. According to BMC data, there are 92 lakh people (above 18 years) eligible for vaccination. So far, 97 per cent local residents have been administered both doses and the remaining will be covered in the next few days. However, Pednekar expressed concern over the low vaccination rate among those below 18 (15-17 years) and said that they are expecting to increase vaccination in the age group. Till February 7, as per the BMC data, 3 lakh teenagers in the age group have been inoculated with at least one dose. There are 9 lakh teenagers eligible for the vaccine in Mumbai.

As per data from BMC, daily cases of Covid-19 declined to 356, with only 5,000 active cases in the city. During the peak of the third wave in January, due to the new Covid variant Omicron, daily cases had reached 20,000 in Mumbai. When asked about allegations that the BMC was taking the decision to relax curbs due to the upcoming civic polls, Pednekar said the opposition needs to say something on every issue so they are doing so, but unlocking was needed.

Existing Covid restrictions in city

As per the order issued on February 1 by Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal, in Mumbai, restaurants, hotels, theatre, theme parks, water parks, swimming pools, and culture programmes are operational with 50% capacity. Weddings are allowed with 25 per cent capacity of the banquet hall and open ground, or 200 persons, whichever is lower. For competitive sports activities including horse racing, 25 per cent audience is permitted.