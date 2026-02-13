Mayor flags 237 fake birth certificates issued to alleged Bangladeshi infiltrators, orders criminal action

The civic administration will also audit its internal systems and verify all birth certificates issued since 2016.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Friday initiated sweeping action over alleged irregularities linked to illegal hawkers and forged civic records. At a high level meeting convened to review the issue of suspected Bangladeshi infiltrators operating businesses in the city, Tawde announced that 237 fake birth certificates had been issued over the past two years.

She ordered criminal proceedings against those responsible, suspended eight civic officials, and directed a month-long verification drive across Mumbai. The civic administration will also audit its internal systems and verify all birth certificates issued since 2016.

Following the meeting, Tawde stated that the fake birth certificates were allegedly issued to facilitate suspected Bangladeshi infiltrators in setting up illegal businesses in Mumbai. According to a civic official, the certificates were issued between 2023 and 2025 by the M East ward covering Govandi and Mankhurd, the M West ward covering Chembur, and the L ward covering Kurla.