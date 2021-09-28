Mayor directs BMC to complete repair of all potholes within 10 days

MAYOR KISHORI Pednekar criticised the civic administration over delay in repairing of potholes and directed the concerned officials to finish all repair works within 10 days. On Monday, Pednekar visited Jarimari in Kurla and Subhash Nagar in Chembur to check the condition of roads.

The BMC has been facing widespread criticism from citizens and opposition corporators on bad roads and potholes.

The mayor said that all potholes should be repaired as soon as possible. “This is very serious as even after Ganeshotsav got over the potholes on the roads are yet to be repaired. The engineers appointed to look after road repairs and pothole filling should not be assigned any other works,” said Pednkear.

According to the BMC’s pothole tracking system, there are only 942 potholes reported across the city as on September 27. Of 942, the civic administration claimed to repair 439 potholes. However, citizens and activists have slammed the corporation accusing them of under-reporting the pothole numbers.

“I have instructed the deputy municipal commissioner to submit a report on whether road engineers are diverted to do some other work which is impacting the pothole filling work,” said Pednkar.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Bhalchandra Shirsat targeted Shiv Sena over the potholes and called the mayor’s visit a gimmick.

“BMC says only 500 potholes are remaining to be repaired. Mayor has now woken up and started a gimmick of visits to fix the potholes. Hopefully, now we should get good roads before Navratri,” said Shirsat.