Mayor alleges BMC LOP of entering her office, photographing official documents

Addressing reporters at her office in the civic headquarters, Ritu Tawde (left) said Kishori Pednekar (right) entered the Mayor’s office while she was away inspecting manholes following recent rain-related incidents. (Photos: Screengrabs from ANI Videos)
A political slugfest broke out in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) after Mumbai’s mayor, Ritu Tawde alleged that Kishori Pednekar, Shiv Sena (UBT) councillor and leader of opposition (LoP) in the BMC entered into her office, in her absence, without her permission and took photographs and video recordings of important documents. Meanwhile, speaking with The Indian Express, Pednekar said that she had gone to the Mayor’s administrative office to follow up on letters that were sent by the opposition leaders.
The Mayor’s office is located on the first floor of the civic headquarters. The office comprises the main hall and a cabin of the Mayor. The hall houses the Mayor’s administrative office where officials from the municipal secretary (MS) department oversees official correspondences and paperworks. This hall also has an entry to the corporation hall where the BMC’s proceedings take place.
Addressing reporters at her office in the civic headquarters, Tawde said Pednekar entered the Mayor’s office while she was away inspecting manholes following recent rain-related incidents.
“I was out overseeing manhole inspection work when Kishori Pednekar came to my cabin. She may claim she did not enter my cabin, but the entire office area, from here (the Mayor’s chamber) to the main entrance of the hall, is part of my cabin,” Tawde said.
She alleged that CCTV footage showed Pednekar’s associate panning a camera across the office instead of focusing only on a specific document.
“If someone only wanted to check a letter, why was the camera moved across all four corners of the cabin? This raises serious questions. It appears to have been a recce or an attempt to photograph important documents,” Tawde alleged.
Calling it an unprecedented breach of conduct, the Mayor said no Leader of the Opposition in the history of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had behaved in such a manner. She said she would lodge a formal complaint at the Azad Maidan Police Station and seek a detailed investigation into the alleged misconduct.
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Meanwhile, Pednekar, a former mayor, said that she only went to the hall which houses the Mayor’s administrative office.
“For the last three days several areas in Mumbai have been facing waterlogging issues. We (opposition) have written letters to the Mayor seeking intervention and we haven’t received any call or reply from her office. Today, I went into the hall to follow up about the letters that I have sent with the officials of the MS department and I didn’t even go near the Mayor’s cabin,” Pednekar told Express.
Pednekar served as the former Mayor of Mumbai between 2019 and 2022 also stated that the hall is a common arena where any corporator holding office can step in. She also maintained that this hall also serves as a waiting area for people who visit the Mayor.
“I am not an outsider, I am a colleague to the incumbent Mayor who has also served the same office. I am very much aware about the protocols and I didn’t do anything that will attract legal ramifications. These allegations are being made by the Mayor to hide the ongoing civic incompetence,” Pednekar added.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More