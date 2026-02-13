Mayor inspects BMC hall after 26 corporators left without seats

The Indian Express noted that the number of seats for corporators inside the municipal hall has not increased since 1893

On Friday afternoon, a delegation of party leaders led by Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde inspected the civic body’s corporation hall to review the seating arrangements for elected representatives. The Mayor was accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and senior officials from the maintenance department during the visit.

The inspection comes two days after 26 elected representatives from opposition parties were left without seats during the proceedings to elect Mumbai’s 78th Mayor. Opposition leaders had subsequently demanded that the seating capacity inside the hall be increased in line with the present strength of the House.

In a report published on February 13, The Indian Express noted that the number of seats for corporators inside the municipal hall has not increased since 1893, when the total strength of corporators stood at just 64.