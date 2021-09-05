Mayor appreciates BMC’s gardens department after its tree-care technique features in UK magazine

Mayor Kishori Pednekar appreciated the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials after a traditional tree-care technique of painting trunks in red and white, using Sinopia (geru) and lime, found mention in the autumn edition of United Kingdom’s ARB Magazine. Superintendent of gardens Jeetendra Pardesi’s article explaining the importance and use of geru and white lime was published in the official magazine of the UK’s Arboricultural Association.

Pednekar said that this is a proud moment for the BMC as the department’s age-old technique has been acknowledged by UK magazine. “Earlier, Sultan Tuanku Sallehuddin of Malaysia’s Kedah state had also shown interest in understanding this technique to protect trees. This is helping trees to prevent any sort of fungus infection,” said Pednekear on Friday. She also wrote an appreciation letter for the garden department.

While the geru is acidic, lime used for painting is alkaline. The combination helps to protect trees from fungal disease and pest attacks. “It will also help us to identify stem borer infestation and avoid any soil-borne diseases. There are several other benefits like helping in keeping away infestation of termites in trees, “said Pardesi.

Mumbai has about 29 lakh trees and 1,068 open spaces.