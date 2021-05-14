May 17-19: BMC aims to administer second dose to one lakh people

The BMC expects to administer second dose of vaccines to one lakh people between May 17 and May 19 – the three days it will put on hold online booking for vaccine slots and permit walk-in registrations.

Three categories of beneficiaries would be able to avail this facility – those above 60 years of age eligible for second dose of Covishield and Covaxin, people of all ages who are to get the second dose of Covaxin and the specially-abled. For these three days, no one would be administered first doses.

Earlier this year, BMC was able to vaccinate over 70,000 people a day. While jumbo facilities like BKC and NESCO have the capacity to vaccinate 8,000 and 6,000 people daily, respectively, vaccine shortage has hampered the drive.

The civic body on Thursday said that after a review on May 19, the decision will be taken on whether to continue with the modified guidelines. “Around 1 lakh people are due for their second dose. We will start with them and review the situation after Wednesday,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani.

From May 17 to 19, the BMC has asked people to go to vaccination centres near their homes or in their wards for walk-in registrations. The civic body has said that 100 doses will be available at every booth to avoid crowding.

Except on May 17, 18, and 19, those above 45 years of age will have to book an appointment on the CoWin app to get jabs in Mumbai. Currently, the BMC has suspended vaccination drive for the 18 to 44 age group.

On Friday, with limited stock of Covisheild vaccines available, vaccination centres at jumbo facilities and major hospitals will open 200 appointment slots each on the CoWin app. Smaller health posts and centres will only get 100 slots each. The BMC also announced that the vaccination drive will be shut in the city on Saturday and Sunday.

In all, 238 vaccination have been inaugurated in the city, of which 144 are in BMC-run hospitals and health posts, 20 in state hospitals and 74 in private hospitals. However, in the last 10 days, less than 100 centres have been functional because of the vaccine shortage. On Thursday, 146 centres were operational.