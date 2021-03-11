Maximum violation in parks, tourist spots, least in cinema halls

Covid-appropriate behaviour involves ensuring physical distancing from one another and wearing mask when in large gathering. (Representational)

Maximum Vilations of Covid-appropriate behaviour are found in parks, bus stops and tourist spots, while 64 per cent of total violations take place at these places. Shopping malls and retail shops (16 per cent cases) and restaurants (11 per cent) come next as per an analysis of violations and penalty levied across Maharashtra by the Public Health Department. Cinema halls and theatres see little violation as compared to other public places.

Covid-appropriate behaviour involves ensuring physical distancing from one another and wearing mask when in large gathering. In February, following a second surge in Covid-19 cases, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked districts to take stringent measures to prevent mass gathering. The state health department analysed close to 7,500 cases where penalty was levied. It found that 4,787 violations took place in parks, bus stands and tourist spots, followed by malls and shops where 1,162 such cases were recorded. In restaurants, 786 patrons were fined along with 430 in marriage halls and 252 people in religious places.

While in Mumbai, Rs 39.8 crore was collected from 19.66 lakh offenders who didn’t wear mask, in Pune, Rs 5.3 crore was collected from 2.37 lakh offenders. Beed tops in percentage wise violations.

Data compiled till March 7 shows, of 948 places that officials inspected in Beed, people in 85 per cent places (806) were violating norms. Beed District Health Officer Dr Radhakishan Pawar said with dip in cases late last year, fear of infection waned and people stopped wearing masks outdoors. Amravati Civil Surgeon Dr Shyamsunder Nikam said people began organising lavish marriages, inviting over 1,000 guests.

In five other districts or municipal corporations, Gondia, Aurangabad rural, Aurangabad corporation, Solapur and Nanded, there were violations in more than 60 per cent places visited by the officials. In Aurangabad, of 1,534 sites visited, people were either not wearing masks or crowding in 1,005 cases.

Some corporations have reported high level of compliance too. In Kalyan-Dombivali Corporation, there were violations in nine of 946 sites inspected. In Dhule, only four paces of 245 inspected were in violation. In Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, which covers the tourist area of Lonavala, only 90 people have been found without a mask over the last year. A state health official said low fines may attribute to officials not penalising enough people in tourist areas.

In Mumbai, Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said he has instructed all wards to strictly comply with 50-people per wedding rule and increase the daily fine for not wearing masks. In Mumbai, two FIRs have been lodged against marriage hall owner, parents of brides and grooms for inviting more than 50 guests in wedding. Medical Officer in L-ward Dr Jeetendra Jadhav said they are also registering cases against people violating quarantine and isolation norms.

After Mumbai and Pune, districts that have collected more than Rs 30 lakh fines for face-mask violation are Nagpur, Yavatmal, Solapur and Satara.