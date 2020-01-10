‘Maximum juveniles detained in Maharashtra in 2018’

The state also saw the highest number of sexual harassment cases against minors (under 18 years), followed by Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The state also saw the highest number of sexual harassment cases against minors (under 18 years), followed by Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

THE HIGHEST number of juveniles were detained in Maharashtra in 2018, the National Crime Record Bureau’s (NCRB) Crime in India 2018 report stated on Thursday.

The state also saw the highest number of sexual harassment cases against minors (under 18 years), followed by Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. While the Maharashtra Police registered 6,233 cases under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act in connection to 6,386 victims, the figure for Uttar Pradesh was 5,401 cases and 2,445 for Madhya Pradesh. In terms of credit card fraud, the state again bagged the first spot with 528 cases registered. The number of cases lodged in connection to bank and ATM frauds saw a dip, with 272 and 293 cases registered, respectively.

The data further showed that crime against children in Maharashtra has witnessed a constant rise. As many as 18,892 such cases were lodged in 2018, up from 16,918 cases registered in 2017 and 14,559 in 2016. UP remains frontrunner when it came to crime against children as well, with 19,936 cases in 2018, 19,145 in 2017 and 16,079 in 2016.

With 2,199 cases of murder registered in 2018, Maharashtra is third in the list, behind Bihar (2,934 cases) and UP (4,018 cases). The report also stated that the highest number of murders in the state took place over property dispute. When it came to murder committed with dacoity, Maharashtra saw 10 cases of the total 37 cases registered across the country. UP Police registered nine cases of murder with dacoity.

Maharashtra also remained second to UP when it came to crime against women. While the state police registered 35,497 cases in 2018, the UP Police lodged 59,445 cases.

