Maval: Sena deputes big guns to iron out differences

With BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap “unwilling” to join the campaign for Shiv Sena MP and the alliance candidate from Maval parliamentary seat Shrirang Barne, party chief Uddhav Thackeray may step in to break the stalemate, Sena leaders said.

On Saturday, after Uddhav Thackeray deputed his close aide Sanjay Raut to iron out differences, the Sena MP from Pimpri-Chinchwad held separate meetings with Barne and Jagtap at a hotel in Wakad. However, sources told The Indian Express, that the differences apparently remained unresolved with the Jagtap camp “remaining defiant”. Barne said a meeting was held between Raut and Jagtap. “I also met Raut. But since I was in a hurry to go for campaigning, I left quickly. I have no knowledge as to what transpired at that meeting (with Jagtap),” he said.

While Jagtap remained unavailable for comment, BJP general secretary Sarang Kamtekar said certain issues were taken up before Raut and Sena spokesperson Neelam Gorhe at the meeting by the BJP MLA. “I can’t say whether the issues have been resolved or not. But in a day or two, we will join the campaigning,” Kamtekar said.