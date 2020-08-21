Matunga: Illustrator found dead in bathtub, police say suicide

The police said that preliminary investigation has revealed that Ram Kamath was under stress, which may have pushed him to end his life. (Representational)

Ram Kamath, a city-based illustrator, photographer and mythologist, was found dead inside his Matunga apartment on Wednesday.

The police said that the 41-year-old’s body was found unresponsive by his mother in the bathtub at 3 pm. The Matunga police has lodged an accidental death report.

The officers said that they have found a suicide note in the house, in which Kamath has stated that he is ending his life and nobody is responsible for his death. Kamath was unmarried and stayed with his mother and sister.

“Kamath went for a bath in the afternoon. As he did not come out even after for a long time, his mother knocked on the bathroom door but failed to get any response… As the door was not locked from inside, she entered the bathroom and found him dead,” an officer said.

He was rushed him to Sion hospital, where he was declared brought dead before admission.

Mumbai Police spokesperson, DCP N Ambika, said: “Kamath has committed suicide and we are conducting an investigation to ascertain the reason behind his death.”

The police said that preliminary investigation has revealed that Kamath was under stress, which may have pushed him to end his life.

