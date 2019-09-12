Matter of how many seats we win: CM Fadnavis

CHIEF MINISTER Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday maintained that the BJP-Sena alliance was going strong and its victory was imminent in the state polls.

Addressing a gathering at Vashi in Navi Mumbai, Fadnavis said: “Instead of worrying about mass entry (of Opposition leaders in the BJP), people need to introspect what’s causing the mass exodus. We are going to win the elections, but we won’t let it get to our head.”

“My friends in the media tell me there’s no fun in the elections, as the result is pre-decided. It is just a matter of how many seats we win,” he added.

On Wednesday, Ganesh Naik, a heavyweight in Navi Mumbai, joined the BJP along with his supporters and family members from the NCP. Speaking at a event held at the CIDCO exhibition centre in Navi Mumbai, the CM said, “It has become clear to everyone that the progress is possible only with Narendra Modi. This is what is prompting all local leaders to join BJP. We welcome them all.”

On a lighter note, he added: “We had our eyes on Ganesh Naik for sometime.”

Naik said: “I have always worked for the people and not for my personal gains. I realised that many of my projects would become a reality only if there was a better leadership. I believe the CM and I can make Navi Mumbai shine even better than it already does.”

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis inaugurated the Belapur-Pendhar Metro trial run in Taloja and kick-started the registration for 9,249 of the proposed 95,0000 residential units being built by CIDCO. Meanwhile, at an event in Thane, Uddhav said: “We will try and finish the major development projects before the code of conduct is imposed. Thane feels like home and we will not leave any stone unturned for it.”

“The Sena-BJP alliance exists and will continue, as it is a strong bond,” he added.