Matondkar’s Instagram account hacked Crime Branch Cyber Cell registers FIR

Urmila Matondkar

Five days after actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar approached Mumbai Police, in connection with her Instagram account having been hacked, the Cyber Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch, on Monday, registered a case against unidentified persons under the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Matondkar had lodged a complaint on December 16 after her Instagram account was hacked by unknown miscreants.

In her police complaint, she stated, “I received a message on my account and when I clicked it to open, it took me to the website and asked me to follow certain steps, and pursuant to that they ask for verifying the account, and then the account got hacked (sic).”

All posts on Matondkar’s account were deleted by the unidentified hackers. However, following her complaint to the Cyber Cell, her account was retrieved within 24 hours.

The Cyber Cell has registered a case under sections 43, 66 and 66 (c) of the IT Act.

