Matheran toy train nominated for UNESCO award

After the Central Railways proposed the Matheran toy train (Neral-Matheran Light Railway) for the 2021 edition of the UNESCO-Greece Melina Mercury International Prize this year, the organisation accepted the application and the railways are now preparing a presentation to showcase the cultural heritage.

An official of the Central Railways said, “The railways have submitted an application for the site of Matheran Light Railway as a nomination for the 2021 edition of the UNESCO-Greece Melina Mercury international prize. The application has also been accepted and further for the final presentation, we are in the process of making a presentation of the cultural heritage of Matheran.”

The UNESCO-Greece Melina Mercouri International Prize for Safeguarding and Management of Cultural Landscapes established in 1995 is an award to outstanding examples of actions to safeguard and enhance the world’s cultural landscapes, a category of World Heritage.

Individuals, site managers, institutions, other entities, communities or non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that have made a significant contribution to the safeguarding, management and enhancement of the world’s major cultural landscapes can apply for the prize.

According to the railways, in the presentation, the railways will show photos of cultural activities, local traditions, wildlife and rare species of Matheran, the details of flora and fauna found at the hill station along with how the rail impacts the daily life, business and livelihood of the locals.

A mini toy train is the centre of attraction for tourists visiting Matheran from all over the country, especially during monsoon and the winter seasons. Recently, the Central Railways had also installed a Vistadom coach to the train (a transparent glass box) to attract passengers.