Matheran toy train gets 8-seater AC saloon coach

The heritage toy train in Matheran on Thursday got an eight-seater air-conditioned (AC) special saloon coach.

Travellers can avail the facility, now available for booking, from Neral to Matheran and back. The round trip will cost Rs 32,088 per person on weekdays and Rs 44,608 on weekends, the Central Railway (CR) said. The Neral-Matheran toy train service is over 100 years old, and is among the few mountain railways in India. The CR, which looks after the operation and maintenance of the toy train service, believes travelling in the AC saloon coach will add to the experience of the commuters.

The toy train will make two trips in a day from both Neral and Matheran stations. From Neral, the toy train will make its first run at 8.50 am and the second at 10.25 am. The travel time between the two stations will be 2 hours and 40 minutes. Similarly, from Matheran, the first service will be available at 2.45 pm and the second at 4 pm.

According to CR, travellers can book the AC saloon by making an advance payment of 20 per cent of the total fare of the plan chosen, seven days prior to the date of journey, along with a refundable security deposit of Rs 10,000 per person. The balance needs to be paid 48 hours prior to the date of journey, failing which, the advance and security deposit will be forfeited and the booking will be treated as cancelled. No refund will be given if booking is cancelled within 48 hours. Bookings can be made with the chief booking supervisor, Neral, or at any CR station.