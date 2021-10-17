Matheran residents use crowdfunding to repair civic hospital

A group of Matheran residents have started crowdfunding for repairing the civic-run Byramjee Jeejeebhoy hospital in the hill station.

Adil Kekoo Gandhy, one of the residents who is raising funds with three others, said, “The hospital is small – with five beds for males and five for females. It is manned by two resident doctors. It is in bad shape and we are doing crowdfunding using social media. The cost for uplifting the hospital is around Rs 1.75 crore and Rs 60 lakh is needed for the outpatient department. We have already got Rs 60 lakh and are starting work on the OPD.”

He added, “Even a slightly serious patient is taken in an ambulance to Karjat, Panvel, Navi Mumbai or Mumbai. But this hospital was extensively used during Covid times and we realised that it needed a overhaul.”

The hospital has an operation theatre but no equipment.

Gandhy said that after the makeover, they would like a professional institution to run the hospital.

Matheran has a population of 7000, and villagers from Jummapati and surrounding villages also come here.

Hema Ramani of Bombay Environmental Action Group said, “The hospital is not marked on the development plan of Matheran as an amenity. Once it is marked as amenity, it’s easier to get funds. In this case, neither the MMRDA nor Matheran Municipal Council has done anything.”

Ramani added, “Matheran is a tourist destination. In pre-Covid times, the hill station had a footfall of 2 lakh a day. The Matheran Municipal Council collects Rs 50 from each tourist. Where is all this money going?”