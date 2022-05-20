Central Railway to increase toy train services between Matheran, Aman Lodge for summers

The Central Railway has decided to increase the toy train services for the Matheran-Aman Lodge section from Friday to May 31 considering the summer season.

Currently, a total of 16 toy trains or shuttle services function on the Matheran-Aman Lodge section, which will now be increased to 20.

Matheran is the nearest and the most popular tourist destination for residents of Mumbai. The Central Railway’s shuttle services for passengers between Aman Lodge and Matheran have been instrumental in popularising this place as a major tourist destination.

The Central Railway has ferried 3,06,763 passengers and transported 42,613 packages during the year 2021 -2022 (from April to March) with a total of 16 shuttle services on weekdays and 20 on weekends between Aman Lodge and Matheran.

In addition to providing a comfortable journey to tourists, these services help in cheap and quick transportation of materials. This has resulted in fetching a revenue of Rs 1.82 crore during the period from April 2021 to March 2022, which includes passenger earnings of Rs 1.78 crore and parcel earnings of Rs 3.29 lakh.

The winter vacation is the most appropriate season for travelling to Matheran. The month of November in 2021 tops the chart with passenger earnings of Rs 27.65 lakh, carrying 42,021 passengers, closely followed by December 2021, which saw passenger earnings of Rs 27.11 lakh and 43,500 passengers.