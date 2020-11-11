Mathadi workers shut down Vashi APMC over removal of Narendra Patil

Mumbai: A deserted view of APMC vegetable market due to a strike called by Mathadi workers. PTI Photo (PTI3_27_2018_000189B)

The functioning of the Vashi APMC was disrupted on Wednesday after Mathadi workers closed down the market in protest against the removal of their leader Narendra Patil as chairman of the Annasaheb Patil Arthik Vikas Mahamandal.

Patil, who had fought the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Satara on a Shiv Sena ticket, has claimed that his removal from the post was because he had been critical of the state government and Congress leader Ashok Chavan, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on the Maratha quota, for their handling of the reservation issue.

“In 2018, I was appointed as the president of Annasaheb Patil Arthik Vikas Mahamandal. After my appointment, I did a lot of work for the corporation. But on September 9, the Supreme Court stayed the Maratha reservation and since then I have been questioning the functioning of the cabinet sub-committee headed by Ashok Chavan, who is handling this issue. They have not liked me questioning them and this is the reason why I have been removed,” Patil said.

Patil has substantial clout amongst Mathadi workers and post his removal, workers shut down the functioning of the APMC market. The sudden closure of APMC on the eve of Diwali has angered traders who were expecting increased transactions due to the festival.

The agitators have alleged that the Maratha community has suffered due to the removal of Patil. Mathadi workers have demanded that Patil be re-appointed to the corporation.

Meanwhile, Patil has claimed that he will continue with his demand to remove Chavan from the sub-committee and seek the appointment of Sena leader Eknath Shinde instead.

