Material sent to Sudan only for use in mining: Firm after US sanctions

After the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned SBL Energy Ltd and its CEO Alok Choudhari for allegedly sending over 200 shipments of explosives to Sudan Armed Forces, the company issued a detailed clarification on Sunday.

According to a recent report, the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets (OFAC) sanctioned SBL Energy Ltd ( earlier known as Amin Explosives Pvt Ltd from 2002 to 2015), and its CEO Alok Choudhari for supplying explosives to the SAF to “intensify ongoing civil war”.

The company, in a statement, said that since 2022, it has supplied only 10 shipments of explosives, not 200 as reported. The company has also clarified that it does not manufacture any defence products.

Talking to The Indian Express, a senior official of SBL Energy said, “The mining explosives we manufacture are industrial explosives used in mining operations. The customer who approached us was the end user. By ‘end user’, I mean the entity that ultimately uses the material. The end user had confirmed to us that the explosives would be used for mining and the material we supplied can only be used for mining — it is not meant for weapons. Based on that declaration, we obtained the export licence and supplied the consignment.”

“There were not 200 shipments — there were only 10. Those ten shipments included emulsion, detonators and detonating cords… The end user had provided us with a written declaration stating the purpose for which the explosives would be used. We have that certificate. In fact, an export licence is granted only on that basis. We are required to submit details of the end user and the purpose of the supply while applying for the licence. At that time, we had also checked the OFAC database, and the company to which we supplied the material was not on the sanctions list…,” he said.

“We have not made any supplies after 2025 because there was no further requirement from the end user. A single shipment sent by sea can consist of multiple containers,” the official informed.

In a statement, the company said SBL Energy will soon present its position before the US Treasury Department with facts, documents and evidence, and request the removal of the sanctions. The statement further stated, “The company exports its industrial-grade products to more than 18 countries, including Sudan. In this regard, the company operates in compliance with all procedures, rules and regulations under the policies and laws framed by the Government of India. The company also fully complies with the regulations of the importing countries.”

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SBL Energy Ltd was recently in the spotlight after an explosion in the factory on March 1 this year in which 27 workers were killed, including 24 women. Police had then arrested 11 people and the High Court has refused anticipatory bail to some of its top officials. Four of those arrested are still in custody, according to SBL officials and police have filed the chargesheet.

The Supreme Court on May 15 dismissed a Special Leave Petition (Criminal) filed by Alok Choudhari challenging the Bombay High Court’s April 27, 2026 order, holding that there was no ground to interfere with the High Court’s decision. However, the apex court granted Choudhari four weeks to surrender before the trial court. It further directed the trial court to expeditiously hear and decide his regular bail application after he surrenders. The Supreme Court also clarified that the observations made by the High Court in its earlier order shall not influence the trial court order while deciding the bail plea.