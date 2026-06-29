Material sent to Sudan only for use in mining: Firm after US sanctions

The company, in a statement, said that since 2022, it has supplied only 10 shipments of explosives, not 200 as reported. The company has also clarified that it does not manufacture any defence products. (AI-generated image)
After the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned SBL Energy Ltd and its CEO Alok Choudhari for allegedly sending over 200 shipments of explosives to Sudan Armed Forces, the company issued a detailed clarification on Sunday.
According to a recent report, the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets (OFAC) sanctioned SBL Energy Ltd ( earlier known as Amin Explosives Pvt Ltd from 2002 to 2015), and its CEO Alok Choudhari for supplying explosives to the SAF to “intensify ongoing civil war”.
The company, in a statement, said that since 2022, it has supplied only 10 shipments of explosives, not 200 as reported. The company has also clarified that it does not manufacture any defence products.
Talking to The Indian Express, a senior official of SBL Energy said, “The mining explosives we manufacture are industrial explosives used in mining operations. The customer who approached us was the end user. By ‘end user’, I mean the entity that ultimately uses the material. The end user had confirmed to us that the explosives would be used for mining and the material we supplied can only be used for mining — it is not meant for weapons. Based on that declaration, we obtained the export licence and supplied the consignment.”
“There were not 200 shipments — there were only 10. Those ten shipments included emulsion, detonators and detonating cords… The end user had provided us with a written declaration stating the purpose for which the explosives would be used. We have that certificate. In fact, an export licence is granted only on that basis. We are required to submit details of the end user and the purpose of the supply while applying for the licence. At that time, we had also checked the OFAC database, and the company to which we supplied the material was not on the sanctions list…,” he said.
“We have not made any supplies after 2025 because there was no further requirement from the end user. A single shipment sent by sea can consist of multiple containers,” the official informed.
In a statement, the company said SBL Energy will soon present its position before the US Treasury Department with facts, documents and evidence, and request the removal of the sanctions. The statement further stated, “The company exports its industrial-grade products to more than 18 countries, including Sudan. In this regard, the company operates in compliance with all procedures, rules and regulations under the policies and laws framed by the Government of India. The company also fully complies with the regulations of the importing countries.”
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SBL Energy Ltd was recently in the spotlight after an explosion in the factory on March 1 this year in which 27 workers were killed, including 24 women. Police had then arrested 11 people and the High Court has refused anticipatory bail to some of its top officials. Four of those arrested are still in custody, according to SBL officials and police have filed the chargesheet.
The Supreme Court on May 15 dismissed a Special Leave Petition (Criminal) filed by Alok Choudhari challenging the Bombay High Court’s April 27, 2026 order, holding that there was no ground to interfere with the High Court’s decision. However, the apex court granted Choudhari four weeks to surrender before the trial court. It further directed the trial court to expeditiously hear and decide his regular bail application after he surrenders. The Supreme Court also clarified that the observations made by the High Court in its earlier order shall not influence the trial court order while deciding the bail plea.
Ankita Deshkar is a Deputy Copy Editor and a dedicated fact-checker at The Indian Express. Based in Maharashtra, she specializes in bridging the gap between technical complexity and public understanding. With a deep focus on Cyber Law, Information Technology, and Public Safety, she leads "The Safe Side" series, where she deconstructs emerging digital threats and financial scams. Ankita is also a certified trainer for the Google News Initiative (GNI) India Training Network, specializing in online verification and the fight against misinformation. She is also an AI trainer with ADiRA (AI for Digital Readiness and Advancement)
Professional Background & Expertise
Role: Fact-checker & Deputy Copy Editor, The Indian Express
Experience: Started working in 2016
Ankita brings a unique multidisciplinary background to her journalism, combining engineering logic with mass communication expertise. Her work often intersects regional governance, wildlife conservation, and digital rights, making her a leading voice on issues affecting Central India, particularly the Vidarbha region.
Key focus areas include:
Fact-Checking & Verification: As a GNI-certified trainer, she conducts workshops on debunking deepfakes, verifying viral claims, and using OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) tools.
Cyber Law & IT: With postgraduate specialization in Cyber Law, she decodes the legalities of data privacy, digital fraud, and the evolving landscape of intellectual property rights.
Public Safety & Health: Through her "The Safe Side" column, she provides actionable intelligence on avoiding "juice jacking," "e-SIM scams," and digital extortion.
Regional Reporting: She provides on-ground coverage of high-stakes issues in Maharashtra, from Maoist surrenders in Gadchiroli to critical healthcare updates and wildlife-human conflict in Nagpur.
Education & Credentials
Ankita is currently pursuing her PhD in Mass Communication and Journalism, focusing on the non-verbal communication through Indian classical dance forms. Her academic foundation includes:
MA in Mass Communication (RTM Nagpur University)
Bachelors in Electrical Engineering (RTM Nagpur University)
Post Graduate Diploma (PGTD) in Cyber Law and Information Technology
Specialization in Intellectual Property Rights
Recent Notable Coverage
Ankita’s reportage is recognized for its investigative depth and emphasis on accountability:
Cyber Security: "Lost money to a scam? Act within the 'golden hour' or risk losing it all" — A deep dive into the critical window for freezing fraudulent transactions.
Public Health: "From deep coma to recovery: First fully recovered Coldrif patient discharged" — Investigating the aftermath of pharmaceutical toxins and the healthcare response.
Governance & Conflict: "Gadchiroli now looks like any normal city: SP Neelotpal" — An analysis of the socio-political shift in Maoist-affected regions.
Signature Beat
Ankita is best known for her ability to translate "technical jargon into human stories." Whether she is explaining how AI tools like MahaCrimeOS assist the police or exposing the dire conditions of wildlife transit centres, her writing serves as a bridge between specialized knowledge and everyday safety.
Contact & Follow
X (Twitter): @ankita_deshkar
Email: ankita.deshkar@indianexpress.com
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