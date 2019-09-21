Mumbai: Mastermind of job scam arrested

A 40-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested for allegedly duping more than 15 people on the pretext of facilitating jobs at merchant navy companies.

Advertising

The MRA Marg police identified the accused as Bhandup resident Arvind Keshav Prasad Singh. An officer said that in 2014, Singh, along with four others — Anna Saheb Lavte (23), Gilmason Johnson (37), Vishal Shroff (39), Ashish Tiwari (28) — had duped over 15 people under the pretext of providing them jobs and made around Rs 24 lakh in the process.

“To gain their trust, fake job letters were also handed over to the victims,” the officer said. Later, under the garb of charging them processing fees, the five again took money from the victims.

“After the five stopped responding to calls or messages of the victims, they approached the police in January 2015 and got a case of cheating and forgery registered against the five men,” the officer said.

Following preliminary investigation, Lavte, Johnson, Shroff and Tiwari were arrested the same year. Singh, the mastermind, remained absconding. “Singh stayed away from the city for four years but with the help of his call data records, he was traced to Bhandup,” the officer said. The police said that Rs 4.5 lakh was recovered from the four accused arrested in 2015.