Massive uptick in vehicle purchase post pandemic

MAHARASHTRA SAW a massive uptick in the number of vehicles purchased post the pandemic. The Economic Survey report of 2021-22 states that the total number of vehicles in Maharashtra as of January 2022 stands at 4.09 crore — an increase of nearly 5.9 per cent over last year when the state had 3.86 crore vehicles. The growth is nearly double than what the state witnessed in 2021 when the number of vehicles increased by only 2.3 per cent.

Mumbai also registered a massive rise in vehicle sales with the city registering a growth of 4.1 per cent in the number of vehicles in 2021 compared to a 2.7 per cent increase in 2020. The number of vehicles in Mumbai stands at 42.12 lakh as against 40.48 lakh in 2020.

Two-wheelers account for the bulk of vehicles on the state’ roads. The 2.99 crore two-wheelers in Maharashtra account for nearly 73.18 per cent of the state’s vehicular population. The highest increase in the type of vehicles in the state was in ambulances which increased by 17.5 per cent — from 17,360 to 20,410 — followed by cars which increased by 7.5 per cent from 57.62 lakh to 61.82 lakh.