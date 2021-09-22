Massive upgrade on the cards as superspeciality status granted to Thane civil hospital

The Public Health Department has granted Thane civil hospital the status of a superspeciality hospital. The department has issued a Government Resolution (GR) and allowed an increase of 326 beds in the civil hospital, taking the total strength to 500. Presently, the hospital has around 174 beds. The state government has also given approval for a 200-bed special hospital for women and children, and another 200-bed super speciality hospital.

The Thane civil hospital receives a huge influx of patients from Thane and Palghar districts; several accident victims are also brought here.

The revamp of the hospital was necessitated after complaints by locals that medical facilities in Thane were not at par with that of Mumbai, forcing many residents to travel all the way to Mumbai for quality medical treatment.

The upgradation proposal had got a major push when Thane district guardian minister Eknath Shinde was the health minister in the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena government.

Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar said, “Part of a few structures will be removed and reconstructed. The existing civil hospital was built prior to independence, we needed a superspeciality hospital. The new project will cost us over Rs 500 crore.”