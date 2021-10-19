Massive unrest among OBCs over scrapping of quota in Maharashtra local bodies: Pankaja Munde

BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde said Tuesday that there was massive unrest among the OBCs due to the scrapping of reservation in Maharashtra’s local bodies.

She was in Delhi to participate in a meeting convened by party chief J P Nadda. “The meeting was part of the ongoing political process to discuss organisational matters,” she told media persons. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the party had been holding virtual meetings for the past one and a half years and have now switched to offline meetings.

Speaking about affairs in her home state of Maharashtra, she said, “There is massive unrest amongst the OBCs due to scrapping of OBC quota in local body elections.” Wherever reservation has exceeded the 50 per cent ceiling, states have evolved their own ways to tackle the situation. Maharashtra should do the same, she said.

“The Maharashtra government should explore the option of bringing an amendment to the existing laws to restore the quota in local bodies,” Munde asserted. She also expressed concerns over the quashing of Maratha reservation. “These are sensitive issues which will have to be resolved; it cannot be kept hanging,” she observed.

The leaders discussed strategies for the upcoming Assembly polls in five states early next year, she revealed. The states that will be going to the polls in February-March 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa.

“Our central leadership assigns us tasks. I will be touring Khandwa in MP where bypolls are underway,” added Munde, who is in charge of Madhya Pradesh.

On problems plaguing the sugar industry, the BJP leader said, “Maharashtra’s cooperative sector is confronted with many challenges. My sugar mill is also running in losses.”

“Along with higher remuneration for farmers, the central government should initiate measures so that sugar mills fetch high returns on sale of finished sugar and its by-products… If sugar and ethanol fetch good prices, it will also help in giving higher remuneration to farmers,” she added.