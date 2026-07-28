Held after massive search, TET leak key accused taken to Bihar to recover evidence: police

The Special Investigation Team, probing the Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak, on Monday took the key accused of the case, Bijendra Gupta, to Bihar to verify certain facts and recover evidence believed to be linked to the conspiracy.

Gupta was arrested from Bihar last week after he was on the run for over three weeks, constantly shifting between Delhi, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh while avoiding all direct contact with his family in a calculated attempt to evade arrest.

Despite frequently changing locations and relying on intermediaries to communicate, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) managed to tracked him down by deploying 75 police personnel in four states after a massive search using advanced surveillance techniques.