Massive police deployment planned across Mumbai for New Year’s Eve

THERE WILL be a massive police deployment across Mumbai on New Year’s Eve in order to ensure there are no law and order issues considering the large public presence on the streets. As against the past two years, this year the police will also be using breathalysers in order to curb drunk driving.

Police have over the past few weeks been taking action against those who have had cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in the past in order to ensure that there is no supply of narcotics in the New Year parties.

An officer said that police would deploy more than 11,500 personnel at key locations in the city to avoid any untoward incident. Areas such as the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu beach, Bandstand in suburban Bandra generally see large crowds of tourists.

“Security arrangements have especially been focused in such areas so that police personnel are present if anything untoward happens as well,” an officer said. There will be continuous police patrolling till the early hours of the morning especially in areas that have restaurants and other establishments frequented by revellers.

An official said that apart from the 11,500 police personnel, the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Riot Control Police and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) will also be deployed at key locations. The traffic police will also be on duty on Saturday, he said. They have also made specific parking arrangements for places that see higher footfalls.

Police have banned the sale of fireworks in the Brihanmumbai limits from December 24 to January 31, 2023 to prevent obstruction, inconvenience, annoyance, danger or damage to the public. To sell crackers during these days, specific permission will have to be obtained, they added.

As many as 10,000 police constables, 1,500 officers, 25 deputy commissioners of police and seven additional commissioners of police will be part of the security deployment. Forty-six SRPF platoons, three Riot Control Police units and 15 QRTs will also be deployed.