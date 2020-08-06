Massive flooding and destruction after heavy rain, strong winds batter Mumbai

A flooded Marine Line, Mumbai, on Wednesday. (Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) A flooded Marine Line, Mumbai, on Wednesday. (Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Strong winds reaching up to 100 kmph and heavy rain continued to lash Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, uprooting trees, damaging cranes and tearing down hoardings and awnings.

For the second day running, Mumbai received heavy rain, surpassing the annual seasonal average rain of 2,260.4 mm. Within two months and five days of the monsoon, Mumbai has so far received 2,319.7 mm rain.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called up Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and assured him all possible support. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray regarding the situation prevailing in Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rainfall,” the PMO tweeted.

Mumbai’s island city received this season’s most intense showers, recording 229.6 mm rain in nine hours between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Wednesday — highest to be recorded in 22 years for August.

Breaking its “all-time” record of the highest 24-hour rain in August, the Colaba observatory recorded 293.8 mm rain ending at 8:30 pm on Wednesday — highest in 46 years. The Colaba observatory was set up in 1841, while the archive data is available from 1974.

High intensity rain and thunder accompanied by high speed winds reaching up to 70 kmph and occasionally gusting to over 100 kmph were witnessed in south Mumbai on Wednesday evening. This wind speed is equivalent to the post landfall effect of Severe Cyclonic Storm Nisarga (90-100 kmph) which was recorded in Mumbai on June 3.

The heavy rain and high speed winds caused flooding and massive damage in south Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon. While no injuries were reported over a hundred trees were uprooted.

The gusty winds destroyed the iconic signage mounted on top of the Bombay Stock Exchange building.

The intensity of the winds also led to the collapse of three of the nine cranes at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Navi Mumbai which are used to move goods from the cargo ships.

Places like Girgaum Chowpatty and Oval Maidan were submerged and many housing societies in these areas were flooded as water entered

the premises.

The Mumbai Art Deco Heritage buildings located near Oval Maidan were also flooded.

Areas like Fort, Churchgate, Marine Drive, Girgaum, Breach Candy, Pedder Road, Haji Ali reported water-logging. Many of these areas have also witnessed electricity supply disruption.

Hospitals in South Mumbai were also affected with water entering the casualty ward of JJ Hospital while heavy rains damaged part of the Jaslok Hospital building.

According to the BMC, 141 trees were uprooted of which 112 were from island city. Rain also disrupted train services due to waterlogging on tracks between CSMT and Masjid railway stations.

About 200 passengers were stranded inside two trains near Masjid Bunder railway station on Wednesday evening as heavy rains caused flooding in tracks. The passengers were evacuated through an inflatable rubber boat by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

About 200 passengers from trains stuck due to waterlogging were rescued safely. On western line a tree fell on overhead wire causing a spark at Charni Road which led to disruption in services.

As per the 24 hour forecast issued at 2 pm on Wednesday, heavy to very heavy rain is “very likely” in Mumbai city and suburbs with possibility of extremely heavy rain at isolated places.

There was heavy rain in districts adjoining Mumbai as well. Rain in Dahanu in Palghar district broke all-time record of 24 hours rain recorded in August at 383.1 mm. Earlier, the all-time highest 24-hour rain record was on August 14, 1945 at 353.3 mm.

Palghar will continue to receive heavy to very heavy rain on Thursday.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed the situation in Mumbai and adjoining areas.

“Requesting all to remain indoors. Mumbai is lashed with high velocity winds and extremely heavy rain as we all can witness. I request all, especially journalists trying to cover this to remain safe. Stay put wherever you are,” Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray tweeted.

In Mira Bhayander one person died after being caught in swirling waters in the area.

Areas like Navi Mumbai also saw a large number of trees being uprooted.

