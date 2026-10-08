Massive fire at labour camp triggers 7-cylinder blasts; dramatic video shows huge fireball

The video shows thick black smoke billowing from the premises before a cylinder goes off, sending a huge ball of fire and smoke into the air.

By: Express News Service
1 min readOct 8, 2026 08:15 PM IST
fire mumbai cylinder blastThe exact cause of the fire is not known. (Screengrab from video)
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A massive fire broke out at a ground-plus-one labour camp for construction workers at the Project Affected Persons (PAP) project in Mulund East, triggering seven gas cylinder blasts at the site. The incident happened on Thursday, October 8, around 2 pm.

A video of the incident, which has surfaced on social media, shows thick black smoke billowing from the premises before a cylinder goes off, sending a huge ball of fire and smoke into the air.

The exact cause of the fire is not known.

Labour camp fire in Mumbai: Watch video

All persons occupying the premises were safely evacuated, an officer said. Fire brigade services were called in to douse the fire.

No casualties or injuries have been reported.

The local police officials have said that necessary arrangements have been made at the spot. Further details are being ascertained.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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