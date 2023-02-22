Massive fire breaks out at Dharavi’s Kamala Nagar; none hurt

A massive early-morning fire broke out in the slum area of Kamala Nagar in Mumbai’s Dharavi Wednesday, officials said. No one has been injured in the incident. The fire, labelled as level-3, was brought under control by 8.30 am, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) disaster control bulletin stated.

Officials said that the blaze confined within the hutments in the slums was reported at 4.22 am in the BMC disaster control room. As many as 12 fire engines and eight jumbo tankers were pressed into operation.

Maharashtra | Fire breaks out in the slums of Kamla Nagar in Mumbai. Ten fire tenders are at the spot. pic.twitter.com/IdPwxSCSo6 — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2023

“Since the shanties are located in a close proximity, the flames spread quickly. Also, the presence of combustible items like plastics, tarpaulin sheets helped in intensifying the flames,” said an official.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai traffic police have issued a traffic diversion near Dharavi owing to the fire.

“Due to the fire at Dharavi Kamla Nagar, 90-feet road has been closed and the traffic has been diverted to Santh Rohidas Marg. Instead of going to the 60-feet road from T junction, the traffic has been diverted to Raheja Mahim,” said Mumbai Traffic Police in an official tweet.