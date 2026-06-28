Massive fire at Bhiwandi tyre warehouse; management blamed for water shortage

Massive fire breaks out at a tyre and wooden pallet warehouse on Mumbai-Nashik highway in Bhiwandi area of Thane district (Photo/PTI)

A massive fire broke out at a tyre and wooden pallet warehouse on the Mumbai-Nashik highway in the Bhiwandi area of the Thane district.

The blaze erupted in the Nimbavali, near Kombdawada and the IGM Hospital, according to fire officials.

The fire officials confirmed that three fire engines have been deployed at the site.

“A massive fire has broken out here in Nimbavali. It is located near Kombdawada and the IGM Hospital area. We currently have three of our fire engines available on-site,” fire official Suresh Mhatre told news agency PTI.

Authorities said that all the people were evacuated safely and no casualties have been reported in the incident.