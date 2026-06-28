Massive fire at Bhiwandi tyre warehouse; management blamed for water shortage

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A massive fire broke out at a tyre and wooden pallet warehouse on the Mumbai-Nashik highway in the Bhiwandi area of the Thane district.
The blaze erupted in the Nimbavali, near Kombdawada and the IGM Hospital, according to fire officials.
The fire officials confirmed that three fire engines have been deployed at the site.
“A massive fire has broken out here in Nimbavali. It is located near Kombdawada and the IGM Hospital area. We currently have three of our fire engines available on-site,” fire official Suresh Mhatre told news agency PTI.
Authorities said that all the people were evacuated safely and no casualties have been reported in the incident.
VIDEO | Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out at a tyre and wooden pallet warehouse on Mumbai-Nashik highway in Bhiwandi area of Thane district.
Fire official Suresh Mhatre says, “A massive fire has broken out here in Nimbavali. It is located near Kombdawada and the IGM Hospital… pic.twitter.com/9bIsSjE38r
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 28, 2026
“What we have done so far is safely evacuate everyone, so there are no casualties. There is no one trapped inside,” Mhatre added.
However, Mhatre said that the firefighting operations were facing a challenge due to a shortage of water.
“We are running short of water, and they [the management] are not arranging for more. Our three fire engines are currently active and working at the scene. Right now, our operations are underway,” Mhatre said.
The warehouse is reported to be storing a large stockpile of tyres and raw materials, which intensified the fire.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Bhiwandi is a central warehousing and logistics hub for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
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