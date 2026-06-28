Mass poisoning bid at Muharram rally in Mumbai, man arrested: Police

According to police, Premji was a Pune resident who stayed in a dormitory in the city before checking into a hotel in south Mumbai where he received delivery of the capsules.

A man from Pune was arrested Saturday for allegedly distributing capsules filled with zinc phosphide, widely used as a rat poison, in an attempt to carry out “mass poisoning” at a Muharram procession of the Shia community in south Mumbai Friday night, police said.

Police identified the arrested man as 39-year-old Faiyaz Premji and said he told them he was a Shia, and that he had 14,000 capsules with zinc phosphide in a blue plastic bag.

According to police, Premji was a Pune resident who stayed in a dormitory in the city before checking into a hotel in south Mumbai where he received delivery of the capsules.