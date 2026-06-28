Mass poisoning bid at Muharram rally in Mumbai, man arrested: Police

Faiyaz Premji gave capsules filled with poison: DCP

Written by: Manish Kumar Pathak, Mohamed Thaver
3 min readMumbaiJun 28, 2026 04:45 AM IST
Mass poisoning bid at Muharram rally, Mass poisoning bid at Mumbai Muharram rally, Shia community, poisoning bid at Muharram rally, Muharram rally poisoning bid, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairsAccording to police, Premji was a Pune resident who stayed in a dormitory in the city before checking into a hotel in south Mumbai where he received delivery of the capsules.
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A man from Pune was arrested Saturday for allegedly distributing capsules filled with zinc phosphide, widely used as a rat poison, in an attempt to carry out “mass poisoning” at a Muharram procession of the Shia community in south Mumbai Friday night, police said.

Police identified the arrested man as 39-year-old Faiyaz Premji and said he told them he was a Shia, and that he had 14,000 capsules with zinc phosphide in a blue plastic bag.

According to police, Premji was a Pune resident who stayed in a dormitory in the city before checking into a hotel in south Mumbai where he received delivery of the capsules.

Police claimed he told them that he intended to harm those who had gathered for the Muharram procession. Officers are now questioning him to determine the motive.

Zinc phosphide, a rodenticide, is commonly used to kill rats. It is also used as a single-dose poison in agricultural fields.

DCP Jayant Meena said the case came to light after employees of a hospital reported that a man had been admitted with vomiting and severe stomach cramps after consuming a “painkiller” capsule allegedly being handed out at the procession. Suspecting something amiss, doctors alerted police who zeroed in on Premji.

“He told us he wanted to target the procession and harm them. He had ordered 30,000 capsules online and 50 kg of zinc phosphide. He added 1 gram of zinc phosphide to each capsule and was carrying around 14,000 capsules with him Friday for the purpose of distribution,” DCP Meena said.

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While handing out the capsules to people in the procession, Premji told them that the capsules were painkillers, Meena said.

People from across the city come to south Mumbai on Ashura, the tenth day of Muharram when Shias mourn the death of Imam Hussain, the Prophet’s grandson, in the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE. The procession begins from the JJ flyover junction and ends at Arambaug cemetery.

According to police, Premji offered the capsules especially to those resorting to self-flagellation, telling them these were  painkillers. The person admitted to the hospital after complaining of uneasiness had also been involved in self-flagellation.

According to police, Premji is a BBA graduate who runs a Pune paint company owned by his father. His mother and sister are in Iran and he has visited Iran and Iraq several times since 2019, including two visits in 2025. He is married but estranged from his wife who lives separately, an officer said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Manish Kumar Pathak
Manish Kumar Pathak

Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for the nationally recognized daily, The Indian Express, providing his content with high Trustworthiness. Geographical Focus: Provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of breaking news and investigative matters across Mumbai and the surrounding regions (e.g., Thane, Vasai). Core Authority: His reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial beats, including: Cyber & Financial Crime: Extensive coverage of sophisticated scams, including cases involving high-value cyber fraud, stock market manipulation scams, and fraudsters using government figures to gain trust. Law Enforcement & Investigation: Reports directly on major police actions, including arrests made by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in fraud cases (e.g., MHADA flat scams) and detailed coverage of murder and kidnapping investigations. Major Incidents & Public Safety: Covers significant incidents like building collapses, road accidents, and public safety issues such as theft at large public events. Defence & Maritime: Also covers key updates regarding the Indian Navy, including the commissioning of new vessels and strategic defense announcements. Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More

Mohamed Thaver
Mohamed Thaver

Mohamed Thaver is a highly specialized journalist with the Expertise and Authority required to report on complex law enforcement and legal issues. With a career dedicated to the crime beat for over a decade, his work provides readers with informed and trustworthy insights into Maharashtra's security and justice systems. Experience & Authority Core Focus: Has been exclusively covering the crime beat for over a decade, building deep, specialized knowledge in the field. Geographical Authority: Currently focuses heavily on law enforcement and policy in Maharashtra, providing authoritative coverage of the state's security apparatus. Key Beats: Law Enforcement: Reports on the operations of the Maharashtra Police and the Mumbai Crime Branch. Policy & Administration: Covers the Maharashtra Home Department, focusing on policy matters related to handling law and order and the evolution of the police force. Judiciary: Has significant past experience covering the courts, giving him a comprehensive understanding of the entire criminal justice process from investigation to verdict. Specialized Interest (Cyber & Forensics): Demonstrates Expertise in modern investigative techniques, with a keen focus on cyber crime and forensics, reporting on how these technologies assist complex crime investigations. Content Focus: His reports revolve around police probes, the evolution of the force, and state policy, ensuring his content is highly relevant and detailed. Credentials & Trustworthiness Mohamed Thaver’s long-standing specialization in the crime beat—combined with his focus on technological aspects like cyber crime and his direct coverage of major institutions like the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Maharashtra Home Department—underscores his Trustworthiness and status as an expert source for detailed and reliable journalism on law and order. He tweets @thaver_mohamed ... Read More

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