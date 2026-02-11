Mass copying detected on Day 1 of HSC exam in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar centre

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A case of mass copying was detected on Tuesday, the first day of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 examination, at an exam centre in Jaitapur village of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.
An FIR was registered with the local police against 24 persons, including the centre head and invigilators based on complaint by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.
The state board has replaced the entire staff at the centre to ensure that the remaining examinations can proceed without disruption. Action has also been initiated to suspend members of the sitting squad present at the centre, who had been appointed to prevent malpractice during the exams.
The incident occurred during the English paper, the first examination of the HSC schedule, at a centre in Jaitapur village in Kannad taluka.
According to details in the FIR, CCTV footage from classrooms at the centre revealed instances of mass copying, including the involvement of invigilators.
In classrooms 1 to 14, invigilators were allegedly seen distributing micro photocopies containing answers to questions from the day’s paper.
The footage also showed students sitting together while writing their answers, as per the FIR.
Confirming the action taken, acting chairperson of the Maharashtra State Board, Nandkumar Bedse, said, “It is a serious case of malpractice during examination and thus appropriate strict action is taken. The FIR includes names of all the staff from that particular exam-centre, including the centre-head. Whereas we have now initiated action to suspend members of the sitting-squad, present at the centre who are appointed to prevent copying and other malpractices during exams.”
On the first day of the HSC examination, a total of 42 malpractice cases were reported across Maharashtra. Of the nine divisions under the state board, Amravati recorded the highest number with 22 cases, followed by 10 in the Pune division. Mumbai, Kolhapur and Konkan were the only three divisions where no copying cases were reported on day one.
