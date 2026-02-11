Mass copying detected on Day 1 of HSC exam in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar centre

An FIR was registered with the local police against 24 persons, including the centre head and invigilators. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/ representative)

A case of mass copying was detected on Tuesday, the first day of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 examination, at an exam centre in Jaitapur village of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

An FIR was registered with the local police against 24 persons, including the centre head and invigilators based on complaint by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

The state board has replaced the entire staff at the centre to ensure that the remaining examinations can proceed without disruption. Action has also been initiated to suspend members of the sitting squad present at the centre, who had been appointed to prevent malpractice during the exams.