Masks mandatory for at least next 6 months: Uddhav Thackeray 

Ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday urged people to be careful and cautious. He said wearing a mask would be mandatory at least for the next six months even if the vaccine against coronavirus becomes available. Thackeray added that night curfew or a lockdown is not necessary at this time, but insisted that people should continue to follow Covid-19 safety guidelines.

Referring to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan’s statement of wearing a mask even if vaccine comes, Thackeray said, “The vaccine is yet to come. But, in my opinion, it will be mandatory to wear a mask at least for the next six months.”

Thackeray, in his address to the people of the state, pointed out that a strict lockdown, which is called tier four, has been imposed in Europe and England due to the upcoming New Year celebrations and a fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus.

“Some experts have suggested that I impose the night curfew or lockdown ahead of the New Year. The night curfew or lockdown can be imposed by the law, but I don’t think it is required. Because we have learnt what to do from past experiences. The threat of the virus is not yet over. About 70-75 per cent people are following all the measures but the remaining 25 per cent should also follow them for the sake of their families and the society,” said Thackeray.

He also said that apart from Christmas and New Year celebrations, social distancing should also be maintained in other large gatherings like wedding.

