Inquiry ordered following reports of cops leading processions of maskless people in Nashik

An inquiry has been initiated following reports of cops taking out processions, where people are maskless, pandemic protocols violated and social distancing rules go for a toss, in Nashik rural. The processions are reportedly being taken out to “celebrate the good work” done by officers who are getting transferred out to other police stations.

After reports of at least three such processions being taken out recently following transfer orders of cops being announced, the district’s police superintendent has ordered an inquiry.

During one such procession, photos of which are being circulated on social media, assistant inspector Jalinder Pale from Ghoti police station was seen standing in an open jeep with many maskless people surrounding him as they try to click photos and garland the officer.

However, a police officer from Ghoti police station said, “These reports are not true. The jeep did not leave the premises of the police station and there was no procession. All the photos were taken just outside the police station.”

A similar incident was reported from Satana last week.

Sachin Patil, Superintendent of Nashik rural, told the Indian Express, “I have ordered an inquiry into the incident and appropriate action will be taken.”

Sharmishtha Walavalkar, additional SP of Nashik rural who is carrying out the inquiry, said, “Three such incidents have been reported. A thorough inquiry will be done.”