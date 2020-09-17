Married man told family he had Covid, won’t live; eloped with girlfriend to Indore: Police

Police formed a team to locate Mishra and found that before he switched off his phone, his last known location was Vashi.

Police have managed to find a married man, who eloped with his lover to Indore in June after lying to his family that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and that he would not survive the infection.

According to police, on June 24, Manish Mishra, a supervisor, employed with a clearing agent at JNPT in Navi Mumbai, called his wife and told her that he had tested positive for the virus. He also told her that he would not survive and then switched off his phone, police said.

Police further said his family filed a missing persons complaint the next day after he did not return home.

Police formed a team to locate Mishra and found that before he switched off his phone, his last known location was Vashi.

“We sent a team to the spot, where we got his motorcycle and key, his backpack that he carried to work, and his helmet,” an officer said.

“We even checked the Vashi creek with the help of local fishermen, but could not find his body. We were certain that he was alive and so we kept looking,” the officer said.

The investigators then started scanning CCTV footage and forwarded his pictures to police departments of other states in India.

“We got the first lead through CCTV footage in Airoli, where he could be seen travelling in a car with a woman…” said Inspector Sanjay Dhumal. Later, police learnt that Mishra was staying in Indore.

“We learnt that he was in an extramarital affair and was staying in Indore with his girlfriend, following which we sent a team and brought him back to Navi Mumbai,” an officer said.

