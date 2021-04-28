scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Markets maintain rally on Q4 results

The benchmark Sensex soared 558 points to 48,944.14 and the NSE Nifty rose 168 points to 14,653.05 on buying support.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | Mumbai |
April 28, 2021 5:08:58 am
Bombay stock exchange in Dalal street. (File express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Domestic stock markets on Tuesday rallied by another 1.15 per cent aided by strong US markets, hopes of a dip in Covid cases and better performance by corporate heavyweights in the fourth quarter results. The benchmark Sensex soared 558 points to 48,944.14 and the NSE Nifty rose 168 points to 14,653.05 on buying support.

With this, the Sensex has gained 1,064 points in the last two sessions. Ajit Mishra, VP—research, Religare Broking Ltd, said the Sensex opened flat but gradually rose higher as the day progressed amid investors’ hopes from earnings outcome by heavyweights.
Meanwhile, the rupee gained by 7 paise to close at 74.66 against the US dollar on the back of a rally in domestic equities.

