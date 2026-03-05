Markets rebound after war rout: Sensex tops 80,000, Nifty gains 1.2%

A plane takes off from the Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport as smoke from an earlier Israeli airstrike still rises in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Thursday, March 5, 2026.(AP Photo)

Domestic markets rebounded on Thursday, snapping a three-session losing streak triggered by the escalating conflict in West Asia. Benchmark indices rose over 1%, offering investors some relief after the markets had fallen nearly 4% in the previous three sessions amid geopolitical tensions and a sharp spike in crude oil prices.

The NSE benchmark Nifty 50 index gained 1.5% intraday on Thursday before eventually settling 285.40 points or 1.2% higher at 24,765.90 points. The BSE Sensex index ended 80,015.90 points, up 899.71 points or 1.1%. The rupee also appreciated to 91.50 against the dollar.

The rebound was largely driven by improving sentiment in global equities, many of which had come under heavy selling pressure earlier in the week as fears of a wider regional conflict rattled investors. With overseas markets stabilising and bargain-hunting emerging in battered stocks, domestic equities clawed back a part of their recent losses, though caution continues to dominate the sentiment.