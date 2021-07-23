Mark birthdays of subordinates to boost morale: Mumbai Police commissioner

IN AN attempt to boost the morale of the lower rank in the police force, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale issued a circular directing all the senior police inspectors and inspectors in-charge of a police station and crime branch units to note down the birth dates of every personnel and felicitate them.

In his circular, Nagrale stated that teamwork is necessary in order to complete any task for which the personnel working in the department should be happy.

“In order to achieve that, the senior police inspector and inspectors in-charge are instructed to note down the names and birth dates of every officer and constable working in the police station. And on their birthdays. the police inspector in-charge should felicitate that personnel by handing over a birthday (greeting) card and a bouquet,” read the circular issued by the Mumbai police commissioner.

It further said that the inspector in-charge should also get a cake for the personnel and cut it at the police station. “If two personnel have their birthdays on the same day then they have been instructed to get only one cake,” said an officer.

The Commissioner further stated that the expenditure incurred for the birthday celebration at the police station will be reimbursed by the department as they have been asked to submit the bill at the regional Additi-onal Commissioner of Police’s office.

“This will help us in boosting their morals and create a good working environment. Such felicitation will help us in getting results,” said a senior official.