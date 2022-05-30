Marine photographer documents tarball sightings along coast

When submitting proofs of tarballs and oil deposits along Mumbai beaches didn’t elicit a response from authorities, Shaunak Modi, a marine wildlife photographer and director of Coastal Conservation Foundation, began an open-access database and information resource of such sightings on India’s coastline.

Started in February this year through a Twitter handle, @IndianOilSpills, the database is expected to be of relevance especially during monsoon, when sightings of tarballs become more common. Tarballs are dark-coloured, sticky balls comprising of crude oil. They are formed by weathering of crude oil in marine environment.

They are transported from the open sea to the shores by sea currents and waves, according to research paper Diversity of bacteria and fungi associated with tarballs: Recent developments and future prospects by Laxman Shinde, Varsha & Suneel, V & Shenoy, Belle Damodara (2017), National Institute of Oceanography (NIO).

To raise awareness and get authorities to notice the environmental problem, Modi, who has been documenting tarball occurrences since 2018 at Juhu beach, appealed to citizens to document the sightings across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

With his Twitter account @IndianOilSpills, Modi aims to reach out to locals and fishermen and share photographic proof of tarball occurences. He is in the process of setting up a website for the purpose as well.

Modi, who is also part of a network called Marine Respondents, which helps rescue stranded animals such as turtles and even whales from Mumbai’s shoreline, said that on his survey, fishermen told him that oil specks were seen in fishing zones throughout the year and not just during monsoon.

After the onset of monsoon, residents and environmentalists have repeatedly witnessed the deposits reaching the city’s shorelines. Deposits are repeatedly found on Juhu and Versova beaches located in the western suburbs of the city. This year, as early as April, the Oil Spills network documented deposits on Haji Ali and Girgaum Chowpatty. While tar deposits along Juhu beach during high tides are common during monsoon, experts said the volume was unusually huge and widespread last year.

“The idea behind database creation is to understand the scale of the problem. I aim to have this free information available for whoever requires it from the government — pollution board, researchers, anyone…,” said Modi.