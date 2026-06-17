Marine Drive set for fresh reclamation as MMRDA plans road widening for Orange Gate tunnel

Under the proposal, five additional lanes will be created on the seaward side. (Google Photo)

A section of Marine Drive in South Mumbai is set for another round of reclamation, this time to widen the carriageway near Girgaum Chowpatty and accommodate traffic emerging from the proposed Orange Gate-Marine Drive tunnel.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has proposed reclaiming 2,298 square metres of the Arabian Sea over a 300-metre stretch near Jawahar Bal Bhavan at a cost of around Rs 40 crore. The reclamation will allow the existing eight-lane Marine Drive carriageway to be expanded to 13 lanes at the tunnel exit point and will also provide space for a wider promenade.

The widening has been proposed as part of the 9.96-km Orange Gate-Marine Drive tunnel project, which will connect the Eastern Freeway with the Mumbai Coastal Road. The six-lane tunnel is planned to surface near Girgaum Chowpatty before merging with Marine Drive.